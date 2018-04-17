Vodafone network boost

Vodafone UK has announced that customers in Banchory can now have improved 4G mobile data speeds and reliable 3G voice signal, due to recent network improvements.

The company says residents can access fast 4G mobile internet, with latest news, music and videos on mobile devices, smartphones or tablets. Vodafone 4G will also support local businesses, helping them to make more effective use of mobile devices and digital services.

Kye Prigg, Vodafone UK’s head of networks, said: “Mobile connectivity plays a vital role in supporting the economy and keeping communities in touch. T

“That is why we’ve invested more than £2 billion on our UK network and services since 2014, and expect to spend a similar amount over the next few years.”