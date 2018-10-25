Can you help Neil find his lost wallet?

An OAP from Kincardine O’Neil is appealing for readers’ help in trying to find a missing wallet that has huge sentimental value.

Neil O’Hara was gifted the mid-brown coloured gents leather wallet by his parents on his 18th birthday and he’s had and used it ever since.

And the former head teacher of Torphins Primary told us: “I had gone for lunch with my sister to Ballater when I realised my wallet was missing. Having backtracked to the last time I remember using it, it is feasible I may have lost it in Ballater, Kincardine O’Neil, Banchory or Aboyne.

“It has huge sentimental value to me. My parents gave it to me on my 18th birthday back in 1956, and it’s the same wallet I’ve used all my life.

“I am so upset that I’ve lost it, and while there was only around £20 in it along with my Probus and British Legion cards, they are easily replaced, but how do I replace al the memories?”

If you happen to have found the wallet, or have any knowledge what has happened to it please contact the reporter: john.macinnes@jpress.co.uk and we will pass on any information to Neil.

Neil added: “You are my last hope that a reader may recognise the wallet, which I now feel very foolish at not having had any address details within.”