Care home operator goes into liquidation

The operator of an Aberdeenshire care home, ordered to close following a scathing Care Inspectorate report, has gone into liquidation.

The Lawson Muirhead Home Limited ran the home near Alford, which shut at the end of last month and the company ceased trading.

All 82 members of staff were made redundant.

The home had its registration cancelled following a court application by the Care Inspectorate.

Joint liquidator Iain Fraser, of FRP Advisory LLP, said: “We have been assisting the company in recent weeks and following a meeting of creditors on the 27th of September the company has now entered into voluntary liquidation.

“These have been particularly challenging circumstances for residents, families and employees and we are now focused on bringing matters to a close through the collection of outstanding debtors and dealing with all staff redundancy claims.”