Carnival time for the canines

Dogs and their owners were out in force for the recent Canine Carnival in Banchory.

The venue was the town’s Bellfield Park and the popular event attracted 150 pooches.

The carnival, arranged by FRED (Fund Raising Events Delivered) raised £1200 for Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home.

One of the organisers, Mickey Ramsay, said: “There was a great atmosphere and lots of activity and fun, enjoyed by dogs and their owners.

“The adventure playground was popular with many owners testing their pets’ skills.”

The next fundraising event will be in support of greyhound rescue at Bellfield Park on Saturday, July 26