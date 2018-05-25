Cats group’s raffle draw

A new motorbike is being raffled to raise money for Cats Protection’s Deeside branch.

For £10 a ticket, people can be in with a chance of winning the Kawasaki 650 Ninja bike that retails at around £6,500.

The winning ticket will be drawn on the evening of Cats Protection’s Black Tie Ball at Ballogie House on Saturday, September 29.

Liz Robinson, Cats Protection’s Deeside branch co-ordinator: “We were looking for something different to raffle off but we never thought in a million years that it would be a brand-new Kawasaki motorbike.

“We’re grateful to Colchester Kawasaki. The money raised from the raffle will help to continue our essential cat-care work in the community, to look after the cats and kittens currently in our care, to maintain the up-keep of our cat pens and van while also helping to cover the costs of vet bills.”

In 2017, the branch rehomed 75 cats, reunited 20 and neutered 141.

Anyone wanting to buy a raffle ticket should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/winthecatbike or call 07970 913071