Classic cars and bikes sought for Castle Cavalcade

Owners of classic cars and motorcycles have been urged to sign up for a fundraising event which will see them tour north-east castles in aid of CLAN Cancer Support.

Now in its fifth year, CLAN Cavalcade will take place on Saturday, June 9 and will see classic vehicles visit several popular venues in Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout the day to raise funds for the charity.

Starting at Gordon Castle, Fochabers at 9am, the tour will take in Huntly Castle at 11am; Leith Hall, Kennethmont at 11.45am; Corgarff restaurant and knitwear shop at 1pm; Drumin Castle, Glenlivit at 3.45pm; and Balvenie Castle, Dufftown at 4.15pm.

The vehicles will then return to Gordon Castle at 5.30pm where the vehicle owners will enjoy an early evening supper at the Walled Garden Restaurant.

Tracy Sellar, CLAN Cancer Support Cancer Services Area Manager, said: “CLAN Cavalcade is always a very popular event with owners of classic cars and motorcycles as well as members of the public who come to see them.

“This year we’re going to be stopping at a number of castles around the north-east throughout the day which will provide a superb backdrop for people to share their passion for classic cars and motorcycles with others.”

A minimum of £25 in sponsorship is required from vehicle owners to enter CLAN Cavalcade.

For information and a registration pack to take part call 01343 544132 or email elgin@clanhouse.org.