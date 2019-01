The lowest temperature has been recorded in the UK for seven years.

Braemar shivered at -14.4C (6.1F) overnight.

It was the coldest since -15.6C (3.9F) was registered at Holbeach in Lincolnshire in February, 2012.

Until the Braemar reading, the chilliest was thought to have been Loch Glascarnoch in Wester Ross, which had -13.6C overnight.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are still in place for parts of Scotland for Thursday and Friday.