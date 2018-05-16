Community council seeks new members

Banchory Community Council is looking for six new members.

Under its new constitution, the maximum number has increased to 14 and nominations are being sought.

Council chair Mary Lennox said: “We are a group of volunteers who do our best to represent our community but we really need more people to help us do so more effectively.

“There are many issues about which people feel strongly and this is an opportunity for local people to come forward and help us.

“With work just beginning on the next Local Development Plan we would particularly welcome anyone with an interest in and some understanding of the planning process. We have to try to protect our town from inappropriate development but also encourage what will benefit the community.”

She added: “Planning is only a part of community council’s work. We do all sorts of things from allocating money from our community fund to leading the implementation of last year’s community action plan to liaising with Aberdeenshire Council on a wide range of matters.”

Forms, to be returned by 4pm on Thursday, May 24, are available from Banchory Library, banchorycommunity@hotmail.com and returning officer Janelle Clark, Marr Area Office, Alford,