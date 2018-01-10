Competition winners

A Banchory woman is celebrating the New Year in style after landing top prize in a local store’s festive draw.

Lynne Docherty won £3000 worth of stock from house furnishers Duncans of Banchory.

Lynne said: “I was in complete shock. What a great start to the New Year.”

Willie Easton, of Crathes, won second prize of £1500 worth of holiday vouchers, and Margaret Middler, of Kintore, gets to choose £500 worth of stock.

Duncans manager Theresa Anderson said the Christmas draw was the family-run firm’s ‘thank you’ to customers for all their support over the years.

She added: “We had a huge response.”

The company is preparing to move from its Dee Street premises to Ternan House in the town, and hopes to open at the new location by the spring.