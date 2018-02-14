Concern over B993 junction

A councillor has been backed by a local MSP in his fight for action over a junction causing concern in an Aberdeenshire village.

It connects Monymusk to the B993 and has been described as “an accident waiting to happen” by residents, and led to an online petition being signed by more than 140 people in less than five days.

Huntly, Strathbogie and Alford Councillor Robbie Withey said: “The main problem is visibility when pulling out of the junction onto the B993,

“The old toll house blocks the view looking left, and to see around it you have to pull right out into the main road.

“This is a huge problem, because on the right there is a long bend with limited visibility and a speed limit of 60mph.

“Cars coming around that bend simply do not have enough time to reduce speed and stop when a car is pulling out.”

The issue has been highlighted more recently with a number of near misses.

Representatives from Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department have visited the scene with Mr Withey and it is understood a roads inspector will assess the junction.

The councillor has welcomed the news but will continue pressing for action.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett met Mr Withey at the scene.

Mr Burnett said: “Many of Aberdeenshire’s village roads were updated to join A and B routes but were never intended to carry so much traffic.”