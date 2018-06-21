Consultation over local hall options

Proposals to give a new look to Crathes Hall are to go on public display next week.

Plans are under way to either rebuild or refurbish the building which is nearly 100 years old.

Community consultation events will be held on Friday, June 29, and the following day.

The hall’s board of trustees are keen to get feedback on whether people would prefer to see a new hall or, alternatively, the renovation of the existing building.

A £20,000 feasibility study into the project was funded by South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group through the LEADER programme.

An architect has produced plans on both options which will be on display in the hall at the consultation events.

Moira Hamilton, convener of the trustees’ board, told the Piper: “We want to hear what people would like to see done with the hall, whether it’s a rebuild or refurbishment.

“We have to make a decision quite soon after the meeting, as we have a timetable to meet, and that will be our first milestone.

“We are not sure at this stage which route we will go down, that’s why the consultation is so important.”

Crathes Hall was built in 1928-29 and is still in regular use by local groups and organisations.

But the building is in need of attention and the trustees are hoping for a good turn-out at the consultation days.

The June 29 event will be from 3.30-7.30pm and the following day’s session will run from 10am until noon.