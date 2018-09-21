Craigievar Hall facelift

Craigievar Community Hall is getting a new lease of life.

A refurbishment programme is under way thanks to funding from the MacRobert Trust, Barrack Charitable Trust, Alford Young Farmers, Tesco Bags of Help and fundraising by the committee.

The upgrade has been boosted by private event organisers who requested that donations should go to hall funds.

Good progress has already been made with renovation of the toilet and washroom areas – the first phase of a larger project to modernise the hall.

With help from local farmer and committee member, Bill Keir, and part funding from Marr Area Partnership/Aberdeenshire Council, a much-needed car park has also been created.

Work is planned for the kitchen and side hall and improvements to the external cladding.