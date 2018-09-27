Crathes Castle playpark opens

A new playpark has opened inspired by the stories and setting of the National Trust for Scotland’s Crathes Castle.

The Wild Wood adventure play area includes the Green Lady Tower in homage to the castle’s famous ghost, high-level walkways, a zip wire with a special see-through walkway, slides and sandpits.

NTS general manager Iain Hawkins said: “We’re so pleased that families from across Scotland could join us on opening weekend. “All of the hard work that has gone into the creation of the playpark immediately paid off and it was great to see that everyone was enjoying the new facility.”

He added: “As a charity, we’re so grateful to our visitors, members and donors who make it possible for us to carry out projects like this which make Crathes Castle even more welcoming and fun for families.

“It’s this support that means the Trust can do all we do.”

Crathes’ Wild Wood play area is open daily from 10.30am to 5pm. Entry is £3 for children, but free with a membership to NTS.