Crathes Hall plans move forward

Plans for a new hall near Banchory are moving forward.

Trustees hope to lodge a planning application soon for a replacement for Crathes Hall.

It follows community consultation and adapting the proposals.

The target date for the £650,000 project is 2021.

A feasibility study into the project has been part-funded by South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group through the LEADER programme.

As part of the study, the board of trustees held a public consultation on the future of the building last summer.

They wanted feedback on whether people favoured a new hall, or renovation of the current one.

Trustees’ convener Moira Hamilton said the consultation was important.

She added: “We had a good response and there was quite a bit of interest in what we are doing.

“We are trying to keep the awareness going.

“The feedback from the consultation led to us making some adjustments, but the main thrust from people was that they wanted a new hall and not just to try and refurbish the old one.

“Of course, this will require a massive fundraising effort and we need help and support from a wide variety of sources to reach our target.”

Crathes Hall was built in 1928-29 and is still in regular use by local groups and organisations.

Moira said: “The Crathes community has now grown in size due to the large new housing development at the Gardens.

“The recent Christmas party and Hogmanay ceilidh, both held at the hall, brought together many residents from Crathes ‘old‘ and new.

“The new hall will provide for this growing community, including many children and young people.”