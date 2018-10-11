Alleged bikes theft: another man charged

Another man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a number of high-value electric bikes from a shop in Ballater.

A break-in was reported at around 3.20am on Sunday, September 9, to a property at Victoria Road.

Eight electric pedal cycles – seven Merida and one Cannondale – were reported stolen.

Detective Constable Emma Wright, who led the investigation, said: “I would once again like to thank those who provided information in connection with this inquiry and the local community for its support.

“Thefts in this particular area - and especially on this scale - are completely unheard of and extensive inquiries have been carried out.”

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.