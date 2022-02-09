Appeal after assault and robbery in Alford

-

Between 00.30 and 00.40 am, four men, brandishing weapons, forced their way into an address Littlewood Place where they threatened the occupiers before running off with personal items.

A 30-year-old man was injured during the incident. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The suspects are only described as wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Ewan Simpson, North East CID, said: "Due to fact that Alford is quite rural, we believe the suspects may have used a vehicle to get to the house.

"We have yet to establish why this particular home was targeted. Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV but would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to police or who has any information that will assist the investigation to come forward.”