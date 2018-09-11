Appeal after electric bikes stolen

A police investigation is under way after high-value electric bikes were stolen from a Ballater shop.

The break-in to a property in Victoria Road was reported at around 3.20am on Sunday, September 9.

Eight electric pedal cycles – seven Merida and one Cannondale – were taken.

Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry, however they are appealing to anyone with information to get in contact.

Detective Constable Ailsa McKain, who is leading the investigation, said: “In particular, we want to trace the movements of two transit vans – one blue and one white – which were seen in the Dinnet and Ballater areas around the time in question.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch, and also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of these areas to let us know.

“In addition, if you are offered these bikes for sale please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Thefts in this particular area - and especially on this scale - are completely unheard of, meaning every effort is being made to identify those responsible and recover the bikes.”