Appeal following break-in and theft at Alford's Co-op store

Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: "We believe a silver or grey vehicle was used by those involved and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident. Our enquiries are ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV and I would urge anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to review it to see if they have information that could assist us. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police quoting incident number 480 of 19 September."