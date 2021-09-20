Appeal following break-in and theft at Alford's Co-op store
Police are appealing for information following a break-in and theft at the Co-op on Mart Road, Alford on Sunday, September 19.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:09 am
The incident is believed to have happened around 2am and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.
Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: "We believe a silver or grey vehicle was used by those involved and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident. Our enquiries are ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV and I would urge anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to review it to see if they have information that could assist us. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police quoting incident number 480 of 19 September."