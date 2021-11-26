Scotland crime: Police release appeal as they anticipate number of drink drivers will rise over festive period

Road Policing Officers reported that they arrested and charged a 21-year-old female driver who was found to be five times over the legal limit.

She is one of hundreds of drivers caught on roads in the North East this year, and police have released an appeal as they are anticipating a rise in these numbers over the festive period.

North East Road Policing Inspector Lorraine Mackie said, “The tragic consequences of drink or drug driving are widely known and under no circumstances is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ever acceptable.

"Innocent members of the public are put at risk every day because of blatant disregard for the law and the outcome could prove fatal.