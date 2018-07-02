Eleven charged in police crackdown

Police have charged 11 people as part of an ongoing operation to tackle antisocial behaviour, violence and drugs across the south of Aberdeenshire.

Operation Bayswater involved Community Police and Special Constables working together during the evenings of Thursday, June 28 through to Sunday, July 1.

Officers targeted areas where antisocial behaviour or violence has been reported in the past.

In Inverurie, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with being concerned in the alleged supply of ecstasy and other drugs offences.

On Saturday three men aged 45, 38 and 24 years of age were each charged in connection with allegedly being in possession of cannabis and cocaine. Reports will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Also over the weekend in Inverurie a 38-year-old woman was charged following an alleged assault, threatening behaviour and for being in possession of a knife, while a 23-year old man was charged with an alleged assault and licensing offences in the town centre.

A 22-year- old male driver was also charged with alleged careless driving and issued with an Antisocial Behaviour Warning in connection with the manner of his driving in the town.

A 34-year-old man was charged in connection with alleged antisocial behaviour in Banchory and in Stonehaven, three men aged 36, 23 and 21 were each charged regarding alleged antisocial behaviour in the town.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "We know people will be out over the weekend, rightly having a good time and making the most of the good weather. The vast majority will also enjoy themselves in a responsible manner. However, a small minority may try and spoil it for themselves and others through their selfish and unacceptable behaviour and actions.

"Drinking to excess or taking illegal drugs can affect your mind, your self-control and can influence your behaviour. This can make you more vulnerable to becoming a victim of crime including assaults and thefts, or committing crime.

"By working in partnership with the licensed trade and security industry to promote measures that prevent violent crime, harm and disorder from happening in the first place, the safety and wellbeing of individuals and communities will continue be our priority.

"Operation Bayswater is addressing issues including antisocial behaviour, violence and drugs. We will continue to proactively act on the concerns of our communities. We are increasing our visibility and deploying plain clothes Officers in our towns and villages across the south of Aberdeenshire to tackle unacceptable behaviour, violence and disrupt those involved in the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

"I would also urge anyone with information about crimes or offences such as drugs, antisocial behaviour or violence to contact the Police on 101 or you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously if you prefer, on 0800 555 111.”