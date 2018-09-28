Family’s plea to find taxi driver’s killer

The family of a North-east taxi driver murdered 35 years ago have made a renewed appeal for information to help catch the killer.

George Murdoch was attacked as he took a fare from Aberdeen to Culter on the evening of Thursday, September 29, 1983.

No-one has ever been caught for the brutal killing of the married cabbie, known as Dod, who was 58.

Police Scotland’s major investigation team (MIT) is reviewing the case, aided by developments in forensic and investigative techniques.

With the 35th anniversary of Mr Murdoch’s death this Saturday, his relatives have turned to the public for help in tracking down the killer, saying: “It’s never too late to see justice be done.”

His nephew Alex Mckay said: “Try to imagine how you would feel if a loved member of your own family had been murdered and you still didn’t have answers.

“Please help the police to identify Dod’s killer and bring justice to our family.”

Mr Murdoch was working in the west end of Aberdeen when at 8.35pm he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

He turned into Pitfodels Station Road, near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked and later died. A cheesewire was found nearby.

A £10,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest of the person responsible has been put up by Mr Murdoch’s relatives.

Mr Mckay said: “Dod was a gentle, likeable and kind-hearted man, usually with a smile on his face.”

He told how Mr Murdoch and his wife Jessie had a happy life together, adding: “Even though Jessie lived for a number of years after her husband’s passing - she died 21 years later in 2004 - it could hardly be called a quality life.

“She never got over his death. Thirty-five years is a long time but it’s never too late to see justice be done.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “I believe that someone must have suspicions about who did this, given the route taken that night by the killer, the violent nature of the assault and the cheesewire they had with them.

“If you are aware of any information or have suspicions about who is responsible - even if you think the police are already aware - please get in touch so that we can check this against our records.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for George’s m murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.”