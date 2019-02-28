Forklift used in Torphins ram-raid

Detectives are hunting thieves who used a forklift-type vehicle to steal a cash machine from a Deeside shop.

It is understood the raiders got away empty-handed from the Scotmid store in Craigour Road in Torphins around 1.30am on Thursday.

The ATM and a gold-coloured Chrysler Voyager, thought to have been the getaway vehicle, were found nearby.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people in the vicinity of Craigour Road in the early hours of this morning or any suspicious activity in the previous few days.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

“Local road closures and cordons are in place whilst initial inquiries are carried out and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst officers carry out their investigation.”

The break-in has stunned villagers.

Local Councillor Peter Argyle said: “It is a shock when something like this happens in a quiet village like Torphins.

“The people responsible for this crime have no thought to the consequences of their actions and, on top of everything else, it was really sad to see the damage that has been wantonly caused to an important building in the middle of our village.

“I would urge anyone who might have any information on this, however insignificant it might appear, to contact the police.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “People in Torphins will be shocked by this crime – and by the alarming footage shared online.

“Aberdeenshire has previously been targeted by criminal gangs stealing ATMs.

“We can only hope that these offenders are caught before they try this again.”