Grave vandalised at Newhills Cemetery
Police are appealing for information after a grave was vandalised at Newhills Cemetery.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:35 pm
On Wednesday, August 4, a woman was visiting her daughter’s grave found a cherub ornament had been damaged.
When she attended the cemetery again two days later, she noticed another ornament had been pulled out the ground and broken.
Constable Andrew Douglas said: “This heartless vandalism has upset the family involved and I would appeal to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1114 of 7 August.”