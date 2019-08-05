Male charged in connection with Westhill house-breakings

Police Scotland can confirm that a 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with two alleged house-breakings in Westhill last week.

The incidents happened in the Farepark Gardens area and at Arnhall Drive on Thursday (August 1). Another similar incident was also reported at Straik Place, Elrick, during Friday afternoon.

The male was later arrested and charged in connection with all three incidents and he will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6).

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to get in touch with information – your help has been much appreciated.”