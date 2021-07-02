Man arrested in Westhill after search uncovers £5000 worth of cannabis
A man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences following an intelligence-led drug search in Westhill.
The search took place in Skene View yesterday (Thursday, July 1).
Officers recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of just over £5000.
Sergeant Cat Denham, from Garioch CPT, said: "We continue to rely on support from the local community and I’d appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."