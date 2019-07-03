Man charged in connection with North-east thefts

A man has been charged in relation to a series of alleged thefts by housebreaking in the North-east.

Jewellery, clothing and electrical items valued at more than £1000 were taken from a rural property in the Drumoak area on Saturday, June 8.

Police Scotland have also confirmed that the 37-year-old has also been charged in connection with other alleged thefts in Drumoak and Aberdeen.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “It is incredibly distressing to have your personal property that you have worked hard to purchase stolen and any reports to us will be thoroughly investigated.

“We are grateful to the community for its support and members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“If you see anything suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood report it to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can including any descriptions of people or vehicles.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101.”