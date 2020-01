Police have confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with having a vehicle with a dangerous load on the B9077 South Deeside Road.

Boulders and rubble landed on the road and led to drivers colliding with the debris between Leggart Terrace and the A957 Slug Road on December 9.

Police said that a 63-year-old man had been charged in relation to the incident.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.