North-east police stop 10 drivers for drink or drug offences over the weekend
North-east based road policing officers are reminding drivers to find alternative transport home if they have been drinking after 10 drivers were found to be over the drink or drug limit in the region over the weekend.
The vast majority of the drivers, who were all male and aged between 18 and 44, were stopped in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday morning, with eight drivers testing positive for alcohol and two testing positive for drugs.
Three drivers were kept in custody over the weekend and were due in court yesterday, with the others being given court dates for next month. Requests have also been sent to the Courts to have the vehicles seized and destroyed.
Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “As licenced premises begin to open up there has been an increase in drivers stopped under the influence.
“We have repeatedly seen these incidents result in serious or fatal collisions that devastate families and leave the drivers with extended jail sentences.”