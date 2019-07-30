Police advice following motorcycle and vehicle thefts

Police are advising people to be wary when advertising motorcycles and vehicles for sale on social media sites following a number of thefts in the North-east.

Since mid-May, three motorbikes, three quad bikes, a mini motorbike and a Landrover Discovery have been stolen from various locations in Aberdeenshire.

These include Strachan, Udny, Whitecairns, Laurencekirk, and Westhill.

Two men, aged 27 and 24, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later in relation to the alleged theft of two electric bicycles from a property at Kingswells. Inquiries are continuing into the other thefts.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “As a result of these incidents I would like to advise anyone thinking of posting details about motorbikes or vehicles for sale on social media to be wary of disclosing locations and personal information.

“I would suggest providing rough indications of location and be mindful when photographing items for sale. Taking photographs in your driveway could assist a thief identify your home. Another option is photographing your vehicle elsewhere, for example in a public car park or location which doesn’t identify where you live.

“If anyone recalls seeing unusual or suspicious behaviour in any of the areas targeted I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101 with this information which can be passed to Aberdeen CID.

“Similarly if anyone has recently had items for sale online and experienced any suspicious activity after posting the advert then please also call in with details.”