Police appeal after rural thefts

People in rural communities are being asked to be vigilant

On Monday, 28 March, two Honda quad bikes were stolen from a farm in Glen Esk. The bikes were recovered by police nearby with the aid of tracking devices.

Between Saturday, 26 March, and Wednesday, 30 March, three high value mountain bikes and two Stihl chain saws were stolen from a property in Glen Muick, near Ballater.

Overnight on Tuesday, 3 April, a mountain bike and two Stihl chain saws were stolen from a farm near Strachan.

And overnight on Monday, 4 April, a blue Yamaha Grizzly 700 quad bike was stolen from a farm near Glen Dye.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white 06 registration Ford Transit van in the areas around the times of the incidents.

PC Mike Urquhart, Crime Reduction Officer, said: "These items cost a lot of money and are often used in people's livelihoods, therefore it is vital we trace those responsible, and get the machinery back to its owners.

"I would urge those in our rural communities to be vigilant, to always park quad bikes as close to your premises as possible, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.

"Quads and ATVs should be secured inside buildings with good quality padlocks and chains.

"Mark or customise your property so it is easily identifiable.

"Also consider tracking devices for high value vehicles and machinery and keep a record of all vehicles with photographs and serial numbers."