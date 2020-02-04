Police clampdown on Deeside speeding

Police have launched a crackdown on speeding in parts of Deeside.

It follows complaints from residents in Drumoak and Riverside of Blairs.

During Operation Cedar, between 1-3pm on Monday, eight drivers were stopped in relation to speeding offences.

Seven accepted conditional offers that carry a penalty of three points and £100.

Police said one driver, on the way to collect a child from school, was travelling at 57mph in a 30mph built-up area and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A number of drivers were also warned.

Police Scotland has a number of other locations identified by community councils that are due to be attended in the near future.

The force says Operation Cedar will continue in the efforts to make roads safer.