Police have positive lines of inquiry in raid probe

Police are following several positive lines of inquiry following a raid on a Deeside store.

Thieves used a stolen forklift to remove a cash machine from Scotmid in Craigour Road in Torphins around 1.30am last Thursday.

Three other vehicles believed to have been used – a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager and a blue Mini One - were also recovered as well as the ATM. No money was taken.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles and the men involved in the days leading up to the break-in.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “We believe the individuals involved had been in the North-east in the days leading up to the break-in at Torphins therefore we are extremely keen to hear from people who have information in relation to the vehicles mentioned regardless of the date.

“Do you remember seeing a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager or a blue Mini One? The three men involved are described as being in their late twenties to mid thirties and were wearing dark clothing.”

She added: “One week on I would like to thank the local community once again for your patience and support.

“I know it will be concerning that a crime like this should happen in such a quiet village, however I must stress that we are fortunate to live in an extremely low crime area. “It does serve as a reminder, however, that just because we live in such a safe place it doesn’t mean we are immune to criminals coming into the North-east to take advantage.” Police are continuing to ask people living in rural communities to take appropriate security measures.