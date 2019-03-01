Police recover car in shop raid probe

Police have found a stolen car they wanted to trace in connection with a ram-raid incident at a Torphins shop.

A forklift was used to remove the cash machine from the Scotmid store in Craigour Road around 1.30am on Thursday.

The ATM was recovered nearby along with a car thought to have been used as a getaway by the thieves, who are believed to have fled empty-handed.

Police say a blue Mini One stolen in the Torphins area was recovered in Forfar.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “I would first of all like to thank everyone who has been in touch to provide information in relation to this inquiry - your help and support has been invaluable.

“Our inquiries continue and I would once again appeal to anyone who has information about the movements of the vehicles we believe to have been involved to let us know as soon as possible.

“In addition to the Mini this includes a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager and a red Manitou telehandler which was stolen from a nearby farm prior to the break-in taking place.

“The Mini recovered has obviously been taken from outwith the North-east in the direction of Forfar, which means I must extend my appeal to members of the public in other parts of Scotland.”