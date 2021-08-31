Recorded crime in the North-east increases as Covid impact lessens
The number of recorded crimes in the North-East rose during the first quarter of 2021-22 compared to the same period last year latest figures show.
Changes to the pandemic restrictions have had an impact, and the figures published in Police Scotland’s latest Performance Report show anticipated rises in violence, sexual crimes and road traffic offences.
Divisional Commander George Macdonald said the pandemic was continuing to influence the policing needs.
He said: “During the first quarter of 2021-22 we have seen an increaseoffences recorded in relation to the supply of drugs as we continue to focus our efforts to try and reduce the harm that controlled drugs create in our communities.
“We continue to see an increase in reported domestic abuse, sexual crimes and wider vulnerability. However, we know these incidents remain under-reported and I want to encourage people to come forward.
"We acknowledge home is not always a safe place for everyone and we continue to work alongside our colleagues in national specialist units and our partners to detect cases of domestic abuse, violence, sexual crimes and provide support to victims and their families.”
With restrictions easing and more traffic on the roads, there has been a rise in driving offences, and DC Macdonald urged motorists to take care and drive safely.
He added: “Our officers and staff are as committed as ever to keeping our communities safe and to delivering a more effective public service and I want to thank them for their continued efforts.”