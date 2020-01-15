Renewed police appeal in Aberdeenshire house raids

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal after a further two properties were targeted in a series of housebreakings, thought to be linked, across Aberdeenshire.

The latest incidents happened on Thursday, January 9, and Monday, January 13, at Kirkburn, Laurencekirk, and Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen.

They follow four previously reported break-ins between Monday, January 6, and Thursday, January 9, at properties on St James Place and Saphock Place, Inverurie, Pantoch Drive, Banchory, and Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Jewellery and cash valued at around £5000 was stolen.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert said: “These two new break-ins follow the previous pattern of taking place during daytime hours and it being jewellery that is stolen. With that in mind, our current line of inquiry is that they are all linked.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about these crimes, whether you have seen anything or anyone out-of-place in the area, or if you’ve come across someone trying to sell quantities of jewellery.

“While we continue our inquiries, I would also urge members of the public to take precautions to secure their homes, such as making sure all entrances and windows are locked, as well as keeping valued possessions out-of-sight.”

Anyone with information should call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.