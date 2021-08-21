Rural communities urged to be alert after spate of thefts across South Aberdeenshire

Police are calling on people in rural communities in South Aberdeenshire to be alert and to protect their property.

In recent weeks a number of outbuildings and storage containers have been broken into by thieves appearing to target the theft of power tools, construction machinery and motor cycles.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Jackie Knight called on residents in the area to be vigilant.

“A number of thefts have been reported in recent weeks spanning a vast area across South Aberdeenshire including Alford, Banchory and Fettercairn,” she said.

“We suspect that the crimes may be linked and specialist officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

"I would urge communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police. I would also urge anyone with outbuildings used to store such items to review their security and consider, if possible, the installation of a security alarm or CCTV.

"Given the remote location of many of the crimes, investigations to identify those responsible can be challenging and we look for the support of our local communities in being alert and taking preventative measures to protect their property.”

Anyone requiring advice on crime prevention is encouraged to contact their local police station. Details on how this can be done can be found on the Police Scotland website.