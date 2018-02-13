School vandalism appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following vandalism at Banchory Primary School.

Eight windows were smashed at the school in Arbeadie Road between 8am on Saturday, February 10, and 8am the following morning.

Damage is estimated at around a low four-figure sum.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

PC Cameron Donald said: “This mindless vandalism will not only be costly to repair but will impact on the community. It is completely unacceptable and we are urging anyone with information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious over the weekend to get in touch with us on 101.”