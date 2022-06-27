Spike in summer fire-setting across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Moray

Firefighters were forced to attend 174 needless fires during just a nine week window last summer - up from 150 in the summer of 2020.

These fires were largely comprised of outdoor incidents impacting grasslands and refuse, but also included building and vehicle fires.

The statistics were released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as part of its #SaferSummer campaign.

The figures have been branded as “unacceptable” by Area Commander Chay Ewing, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Area Commander Ewing has urged everyone to play their part in reducing the risk of fire – particularly parents and carers: “Deliberate fire-setting is as needless as it is unacceptable.

"We are proud of our educational and prevention work, but it is true that parents, carers, and members of the public can all help us here by engaging with young people and laying bear the costs and consequences of starting a fire.

"Our prevention work will continue across the country, but it goes without saying that we take deliberate fire-setting very seriously and will always work with our partners in Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

Avoidable outdoor fires have also reached a seasonal three year high across the region.

Firefighters attended 138 fires in the open last summer, up from 92 in the summer of 2020.

Fires in the open are often set deliberately or are caused by negligence and complacency. They can cause huge damage to vast areas of landscape and wildlife and have the potential to burn for days.

Area Commander Ewing warned: "Outdoor fires can spread very quickly and can cause huge damage – both to areas of countryside and indeed can spread quickly within tents and caravans.

"We understand that people will, of course, want to take to the countryside and holiday in Scotland this year. But please be careful and bear in mind that human behaviour can drive the risk of fire down significantly.”