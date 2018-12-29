Taxi driver murder: new calls to police

Detectives investigating the 35-year-old murder of a North-east taxi driver have received more than a hundred contacts from the public since a renewed appeal in September.

George Murdoch was attacked as he took a fare from Aberdeen to Culter on the evening of Thursday, September 29, 1983.

No-one has ever been caught for the brutal killing of the married cabbie, known as Dod, who was 58.

Mr Murdoch was working in the west end of Aberdeen when at 8.35pm he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

Around two miles into the journey, he turned into Pitfodels Station Road, near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked and later died. A cheesewire was found nearby.

Police Scotland’s major investigation team (MIT) is reviewing the case, aided by developments in forensic and investigative techniques.

A £10,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest of the person responsible has been put up by Mr Murdoch’s relatives.

Following the fresh appeal three months ago, Police Scotland say that the public continue to come forward through calls, emails and letters.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “The response to our appeal was overwhelming, with people getting in touch from across the world with information they had been sitting on for years.

“It really does amaze me the amount of information that people will keep to themselves and not tell the police – little things they might have had in their head all this time yet could prove vital for our investigation.

“I still remain hopeful that George’s killer will be identified to give his family the closure they rightly deserve.

“Thirty-five years is undeniably a long time but it is certainly no barrier to justice - it is never, ever too late to come forward with information.”

Mr Murdoch’s nephew, Alex McKay, said: “Dod was a gentle, likeable and kind-hearted man, usually with a smile on his face.

“Dod would have been the only one to have seen the face of his killer but hopefully not for much longer.

“Thirty five years after his brutal murder this is the most hopeful our family has ever been that this person will finally be tracked down.

“Forensic science has made huge strides forward and Police Scotland’s major investigation team is focused and relentless in its search for the truth.”