Teenager charged after drugs raid in Banchory

The search of the property in Banchory was carried out on Sunday morning.

On the morning of Sunday, February 27, officers from the Marr Community Policing Team executed a Drugs Search Warrant in Banchory and recovered controlled drugs.

A 17 year-old-man was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Keith Greig, from Marr Community Policing Team, said: "This intelligence led operation should send out a clear warning to others who are intent on bringing drugs into our local communities that such behaviour won't be tolerated and police will make all efforts to bring offenders to justice.

“The public are key to providing information and I thank them for their continued support."

Anyone with any information about drug-related crime can :

• Contact Police on 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on the Police Scotland website.

• Report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.