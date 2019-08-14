The hunt is on for an injured Golden Eagle

Officers from Police Scotland’s specialist wildlife crime unit are asking for the publics help in tracing a Golden Eagle in the Deeside area.

Officers are appealing for information to help locate the bird of prey which was seen flying in the Crathie area with what appears to be a trap attached to its leg.

Concerns were first raised about the first-year eagle on Thursday, August 8, by a tourist who saw it and officers say there are serious concerns for the bird’s welfare.

Enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the police’s partner agencies including the RSPB.

Sergeant Kim Wood said: “We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact the Police on 101 or any other relevant authority as soon as possible with details of where it was seen.”

Scottish birds suffered from the use of pesticides in the 20th century. Luckily, Golden Eagle numbers are soaring high today thanks to conservation efforts.

The birds, their eggs, and nesting sites are all protected by law in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981, which is rigorously applied by the authorities.