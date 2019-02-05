Two in court over drug seizure

Two people have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the seizure of drugs in Deeside.

Police recovered amphetamine and heroin worth over £105,000 in Finzean.

It followed the execution of a drug search warrant on Sunday morning.

Lewis Gandy, 28, of no fixed address, and Amarylis Hann, 23, from Aberdeenshire, each faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Neither made any plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Gandy was remanded in custody and Hann was allowed bail.