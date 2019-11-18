Two people charged after drugs seized in Aberdeenshire

Two people have been charged following the execution of a drugs search warrant in Queens Court, Inchmarlo, near Banchory, on Saturday, November 16.

Officers seized £2,000 worth of controlled drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been charged with alleged drug supply offences and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 10.

Constable Christopher Donald, of the Banchory Community Policing Team, said: “The seizure of these drugs sends out a clear message to those involved in such behaviour that we will not tolerate it within our communities.

“We are committed to building our intelligence on drug-related issues and I would urge anyone with information about such activities to report what they know to the police - no matter how small they think it is. It may be the final piece we need to complete a bigger picture."

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101 or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.