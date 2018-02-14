Vehicles vandalised in Banchory

Police are seeking witnesses after vehicles were vandalised in Banchory.

The incidents happened in the Watson Street area overnight between Friday, February 9, and the following morning.

At least three vehicles were targeted and were left with minor damage.

PC Cameron Donald said: “These mindless acts of vandalism have had an impact on several people who live in the local community. “We strongly urge anyone with information, or who saw anything unusual in the area of Watson Street to get in touch with us on 101 using reference number CF0033560218.”