Witness appeal after Alford theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into a Tillyfourie property near Alford and made off with jewellery valued at a low five-figure sum.

The raid is understood to have happened on Sunday, May 6 between 8.20am and 3pm.

Investigating Officer PC Wayne Young said: “Housebreaking is one of the most distressing crimes and all reports of incidents of this type will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the Tillyfourie area on Sunday or in the days leading up to Sunday to contact us on 101 using reference number CF0105200518. If you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”