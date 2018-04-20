Curry house serves up another success story

An award-winning Deeside restaurant is celebrating its latest success - this time at the Scottish Curry Awards 2018.

India on the Green in Ballater was named Best Dining Experience of the Year North Scotland at the recent ceremony held in Glasgow.

The awards, which organisers say have been getting bigger and better over the last decade, acknowledge the effort, attitude, devotion and service that the Scottish Curry industry puts into every meal.

Indian on the Green owner Raj Hamid said: “It is a great achievement for India on the Green and Ballater.

“I have managed to put Ballater in the map in the curry industry by winning local, national and international awards.”

Last year Raj was named Chef of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards.

He is also a regular winner at the Aberdeen Curry Awards, although this year he was invited to chair the event due to his input to the curry industry.

India on the Green’s latest achievement has been recognised at the Scottish Parliament.

North East Scotland Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has tabled a motion congratulating the restaurant on the award and noting that the Scottish Curry Awards play a significant role in highlighting the importance of small businesses, not just to the local economy but also to the wider Scottiosh and UK economies.

Mr Kerr’s motion has been supported by nearly 20 Holyrood colleagues.

The Scottish Curry Awards are run by Oceanic Consulting, the UK’s leading ethnic consulting and promotions organisation.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: “Throughout the last 10 years, we have admired the tenacity of the curry industry despite the numerous challenges.

“The awards is one of the few times when the industry’s establishments and individuals are recognised and we’d like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees and winners.”