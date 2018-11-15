Deeside blacksmith: A tribute in the community

A popular Deeside blacksmith who died four years ago has been remembered in the community with a special tribute.

Douglas “Dougie” Reid passed away aged 61 after more than 30 years running the Pitmedden Smiddy in Torphins.

Now his brother-in-law Mark Kerr, also a blacksmith at Drumoak, has designed and made a seat in memory.

Mark said: “It was a pleasure to make the seat for Dougie as he was well thought of in the community and is still greatly missed.”

The friendly blacksmith spent all his days in Torphins and lived at Woodend Cottage on the outskirts of the village. He died on December 6, 2014.

Dougie’s smiddy was open all year round and he wouldn’t turn anyone away, even on Christmas Day.

He was renowned for his work and dedication and for a having a great sense of humour which was much appreciated in the community.

Dougie rented the business from Learney Estate which gave permission for the seat to be sited on ground overlooking the smiddy.

It is now hoped that villagers will visit it and reflect on fond memories of a much-loved member of the community.