Deeside care home operators win leading business award

A care group which has a facility in Deeside has won a major award.

Balhousie Care Group has been named Service Business of the Year in the annual Courier Business Awards.

The Perth-based company runs 25 care homes across Scotland, including Alastrean House at Tarland. Alastrean recently completed an extensive refurbishment.

Balhousie won its award for leading-edge elderly and specialist care, which focuses on inclusive, person-centred programmes.

This past year has seen the care group pick up a series of awards for its leadership, innovation and dementia strategies. It also achieved 6-star ‘excellent’ ratings from the Care Inspectorate - the highest possible from the regulatory body.