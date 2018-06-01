Deeside charity seeks volunteers

A Deeside charity is urgently appealing for more volunteers.

Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Deeside Group relies on voluntary help, sponsorship and donations to deliver its services.

It currently works with nearly 40 children and adults but has many more on the waiting list.

RDA Deeside Group secretary Lesley Young told the Piper: “We operate during the school term and have recently expanded our services and now offer an additional eight children the opportunity to benefit from our sessions.

“However, in order to continue with these sessions, we desperately need more volunteers.”

She added: “To maintain safety three helpers are required for each rider and many more are necessary to ensure we can provide cover for holidays, work, and the like.”

The group is looking for volunteers who can spare a couple of hours during term time on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday morning to help with sessions based at the World Horse Welfare Centre in Aboyne.

For more information, contact Lesley Young by emailing rdadeeside@gmail.com