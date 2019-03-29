Deeside dig benefits from grant

A group from Mesolithic Deeside have been carrying out further excavation work at Heughhead.

The 2017 excavation at the same site was small but revealed Mesolithic and Neolithic flint tools. Unfortunately the samples of soil did not contain charcoal which meant it wasn’t possible to carbon date the area.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We do not have a date for the structure. So we are going back to the area with a grant from Marr Area Committee to look for more deposits which we can hopefully allow us to date the excavation.

“We will have schools visiting the dig and hoping local people will come and visit. The easiest way to get to the dig is along the Deeside Way and we are on site between 9.30am and 4.30pm.”

Prehistoric flints were found in an area of land at Heughhead by the late farmer, Evan Duncan. Later Doug Riach retrieved more flints, researched them and brought them to the attention of the Mesolithic Deeside group.

Doug Riach who first identified the flints as possibly dating from the Mesolithic period found them whilst out jogging in the area in 1990, said: “These flints and the possible structure have been there a very long time: now at last we have the people with the skills and knowledge, hopefully, to tell the full story of what the site is all about and further engage the community in our wonderful heritage”. 

Mesolithic Deeside focuses on the Mesolithic period, 8000-4000BC, immediately after the last Ice Age.